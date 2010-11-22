Visual Form Editor Quickly design and build your WordPress forms using the intuitive visual form editor. Select your fields, configure your options, and easily embed forms on your site.

Online Payment Collection From registrations to subscriptions, donations to product sales, Gravity Forms lets you manage transactions with the same tool you use to create contact forms on your site.

Workflow Automation Configure your form to show or hide fields, sections, pages, and buttons based on user selections. Easily set custom automated workflows for any form you create.

Conditional Logic Make your forms more relevant to your audience by displaying or hiding fields, sections, or entire pages based on user inputs.

Secure Data Collection We put a virtual airlock in place when it comes to your data. Our state-of-the-art security measures keep your data safe and your mind at ease.