Gravity Forms
Hexigon animation Hexigon animation

Powerful data capture fueled by Gravity Forms.

The most powerful solution for building custom forms and flows to connect with your users and expand your reach. All in WordPress.

Buy Now View Demo
Hexigon animation Hexigon animation Hexigon animation
Gravity Forms Gravity Forms Gravity Forms

Trusted by the biggest brands in the galaxy

Google
Yale
Nike
Airbnb
ESPN
PennState
unicef

One giant leap for WordPress forms— Gravity Forms helps you use your data for good.

Create custom web forms to capture leads, collect payments, automate your workflows, and build your business online.

Icon Visual Form Editor

Quickly design and build your WordPress forms using the intuitive visual form editor. Select your fields, configure your options, and easily embed forms on your site.

Icon Online Payment Collection

From registrations to subscriptions, donations to product sales, Gravity Forms lets you manage transactions with the same tool you use to create contact forms on your site.

Icon Workflow Automation

Configure your form to show or hide fields, sections, pages, and buttons based on user selections. Easily set custom automated workflows for any form you create.

Icon Conditional Logic

Make your forms more relevant to your audience by displaying or hiding fields, sections, or entire pages based on user inputs.

Icon Secure Data Collection

We put a virtual airlock in place when it comes to your data. Our state-of-the-art security measures keep your data safe and your mind at ease.

Icon File Uploads

Need to have your users submit documents, photos, or other attachments? It’s not rocket science. Just add file upload fields to your form to save the files directly to your server.

All the tools you need to build professional forms online.

The only WordPress form management plugin you will ever need. Packed with tons of time-saving tools and features.

Buy Gravity Forms Now

Easy to make it shine.

Draw your audience in with plenty of ways to make your form look amazing. Quickly drag & drop form fields into place while being able to visualize a form workflow with Preview.

  • Drag & Drop Form Builder

    Create and edit your forms with ease, using our drag and drop interface to select and organize your modules.

  • Column Layouts

    Choose the number of columns you need, customize the width, and drag fields within the builder to add a new column.

  • Build Accessible Forms

    With Gravity Forms you have all the tools to create accessible forms that are WCAG 2.1AA compliant.
Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot

Prepare for lift off.

Build beautiful and powerful forms from scratch, or kickstart your flow with our pre-built templates

Contact

Forms Templates - Contact
Demo Contact Form

Payment

Form Templates - Payment
Demo Payment Form

Survey

Form Templates - Survey
Demo Survey Form
Gravity Forms
PayPal
Slack
HubSpot
Dropbox
Zapier
Mailchimp
Gravity Forms
Square
Help Scout
Gravity Forms
GetResponse
Mailgun
Gravity Forms

Connect with the apps you love.

Integrate your favorite services and add advanced features with official add-ons from Gravity Forms. Each license offers a range of add-ons included with your annual subscription.

Hubsport
Dropbox
Paypal
Stripe
Campaign Monito
Authorize.Net

Trusted by thousands of web professionals.

Check out all the good vibes from our stellar customers across the globe. We love to feel the love. And seeing their success? Well let’s just say we’re over the moon.

Buy Gravity Forms Now

My WordPress plugin hero of the day is Gravity Forms. It is so useful for so many different situations.”

Rachel Baker
Rachel Baker Boss Lady @ Stitchfix

From simple contact forms to the ability to create e-commerce forms, nothing you can’t do.”

Jason Luntz
Jason Luntz Owner & Founder of UrVoyce

Stores data in a logical way and notifications and conformations are intuitive and easy to use.”

Donovan Maidens
Donovan Maidens Founder of Anomalous Developers

The ability to connect with so many third-party solutions has made it our preferred form plugin.”

Kristina Romero
Kristina Romero Owner of WP Care Market

Transparent pricing?
That's affirmative

Whether you’re flying solo or leading the enterprise, Gravity Forms has a plan for everyone. Get the details and always know what you’ll pay.

Basic License

$59 per year Buy Now
  • 1 Site
  • Standard Support
Basic License includes...

Elite License

$259 per year Buy Now
  • Unlimited Sites
  • Priority Support
  • WordPress Multisite
Elite License includes...
  • User Registration Add-On
  • Authorize.net Add-On
  • Coupons Add-On
  • Partial Entries Add-On
  • Polls Add-On
  • Signature Add-On
  • Survey Add-On
  • See all Add-Ons included...
All our Add-Ons are included with Elite!

Pro License

$159 per year Buy Now
  • 3 Sites
  • Standard Support
Pro License includes...

We believe there's a better way to manage your data and forms.

Stay in touch with us. We'll send you tips and tricks, news and updates, discounts and deals, plus we promise not to spam your inbox.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.